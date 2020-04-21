After Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor have urged the coronavirus survivours to donate blood.

Sharing the posters from BMC, it read, “Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that protect against the virus. They can donate blood and their plasma can be used to save patients with severe COVID-19. Patients may be eligible to donate plasma 4 weeks after Complete recovery, but it they have had negative swab tests then they maybe able to donate even sooner.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn wrote, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, shootings of Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Jersey - have been halted amid nationwide lockdown.