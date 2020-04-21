Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2020 | 10:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor urge Covid-19 survivours to donate their blood to fight coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor have urged the coronavirus survivours to donate blood.

Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor urge Covid-19 survivours to donate their blood to fight coronavirus

Sharing the posters from BMC, it read, “Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that protect against the virus. They can donate blood and their plasma can be used to save patients with severe COVID-19. Patients may be eligible to donate plasma 4 weeks after Complete recovery, but it they have had negative swab tests then they maybe able to donate even sooner.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn wrote, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, shootings of Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Jersey - have been halted amid nationwide lockdown.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Jackie Shroff and other stars featured in a short film

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan to work with…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification