Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2020 | 10:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

The Batman, The Flash and Shazam 2 get new release dates amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Warner Bros. has decided to delay the much-anticipated film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. The film, directed by Matt Reeves, has been delayed by four months.

The Batman, The Flash and Shazam 2 get new release dates amid coronavirus pandemic

Originally, The Batman was supposed to hit the theatres on June 25th, 2021, but it will now open on October 1st, 2021. As per Deadline, Warner Bros. has rescheduled many of their releases due to the coronavirus pandemic which has halted many productions.

The studio has also moved up the much delayed The Flash movie. Ezra Miller starrer will now release on June 3rd, 2022, instead of July 1st date. Shazam 2, starring Zachary Levi, has been pushed ahead from April 1st, 2022, to November 4th, 2022.

Other movies that have been rescheduled by the studio include Elvis film from director Baz Luhrmann which has been moved a month ahead from October 1st, 2021, to November 5th, 2021.  The Many Saints of Newark, a sequel film to HBO’s The Sopranos, will now hit the screens on March 12th, 2021, instead of September 25th, 2020.

Meanwhile, no shift has been made to Christopher Nolan's Tenet whereas Warner Bros. already moved Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 15, 2020.

ALSO READ: Matt Reeves filmed 25 percent of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman before lockdown, reveals it’s not an origin story

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan to work with…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification