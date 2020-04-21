Actor John Abraham is one of the few stars from the industry who only seems to be in the limelight when his films are about to release. He always chooses to keep his private life away from the spotlight. As the world is suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic, he says things will take time to get better.

Speaking about the lockdown and going back to normal life, he said recently to a daily that nothing will be normal till the end of the year. He said that it will be a new normal. The actor has been self-isolating and enjoys home food and finds comfort staying indoors.

Known to be a private person, John Abraham is probably one of the very few actors who has chosen not to discuss his donation for COVID-19 relief on social media. The actor believes whoever has done it, are doing fantastic jobs. He said that people like him won't make it public even through the subversive way.

He further elaborated that someone from the industry told him that this was his time to buy goodwill and that was a scary part. He said that everyone is facing a real-life situation and that it isn't something to do with buying goodwill. He said that it is nothing wrong with people who have chosen to reveal the amount that they are donating but he has chosen not to. The actor said that hats off to industry for coming together at a time like this as a unit.

On the work front, John Abraham has two releases this year - Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2.