Aamir Khan HITS back at trolls slamming him for remaking a Spanish film into Sitaare Zameen Par: “Sab BAKWAAS baatein hai; since 70s, remakes have worked more than the original. Main yeh daava kar ke keh sakta hoon…I believe in remakes and I’ll do it throughout my life”

During an interaction with select group of journalists on June 4, Aamir Khan talked about Sitaare Zameen Par and opened up like never before on the remake factor. His latest release was remade from the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones aka Champions.

Aamir Khan HITS back at trolls slamming him for remaking a Spanish film into Sitaare Zameen Par: “Sab BAKWAAS baatein hai; since 70s, remakes have worked more than the original. Main yeh daava kar ke keh sakta hoon…I believe in remakes and I’ll do it throughout my life”

Aamir Khan began by saying, “Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) wasn’t my only solo remake before Sitaare Zameen Par. 10-15 of my films have been remade and most of them are super-hits, like Ghajini (2008). Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) was a remake of Romeo And Juliet. For me, it’s a new canvas. Also, so many remakes have worked in India. We are in 2025 now. If you start counting from the 1970s, toh aapko remakes zyada milegi original material se. Main yeh daava kar ke keh sakta hoon. Hence, its only the trolls (who are spreading negativity over the remake factor). Some of our biggest hits are remakes. And if cut and paste is so easy, toh fir aap kar lo. But its not cut and paste. You have to infuse life into it.”

He added, “If remaking is such a sin, then let’s forget Shakespeare. Why are we still adapting his works? Hence, yeh sab bakwaas baatein hai. I believe in remakes, and I’ll do it throughout my life. Whenever I come across a promising material, I’ll remake it. Why shouldn’t I? If you don’t want to watch it, please don’t it. That’s your choice. It’s my choice to work on the remake.”

He further told the journalists, “I saw such a beautiful film in Spanish. How many of you will watch the Spanish original? I don’t think you guys must have watched any Spanish film in your life. Ek aadh dekhi hogi. If I decide that I shouldn’t remake, then should I drop making a film on such a beautiful topic which will sensitize our audience? If, for instance, some filmmaker in Iceland makes a film, does this mean that no on in the world can remake it? Kya mazaak kar rahe ho yaar! The impact that the Spanish original had in the home market, I want that to happen in India as well.”

Aamir Khan then asked a journalist, “Have you tried Spanish film? Did you enjoy?” She replied, “I like Indian food.” Aamir immediately replied, “See, you like desi food! Like I don’t like aubergine but I prefer baingan ka bharta. I also like desi food. I love dal chawal; I eat it with my hands. The same applies for remakes. I am adapting a good story in the Indian context and I am presenting you as per the taste you prefer.”

Aamir got teary-eyed as he exulted, “When you were 7 or 8 years old, you must have attended birthday party in your society or extended family. You must have been excited to have cake and play with balloons. Now imagine that you are 7 years old and you have Down Syndrome or Autism. You are not being called for birthday parties. You ask your mother, ‘Why wasn’t I invited for the bash?’. What will your mother answer? Will she have the heart to say, ‘They don’t want you there’.”

Aamir Khan apologized for getting emotional. He continued, “So, should we change this situation or not? Hence, I made this film. Yet, some would say ‘Aamir is again remaking’. Arre, what Aamir Khan is making is very important, bhai. Aap dekho toh sahi.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan visits sets of Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, shares iconic moments with cast

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.