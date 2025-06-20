comscore
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to be honored as ‘Fit India Couple’ on World Yoga Day

World Yoga Day falls on June 21.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On the occasion of World Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, India is set to witness a remarkable fitness movement through the Fit India Cult Yogathon, where 1 million Surya Namaskars will be performed simultaneously across the country. In Delhi, over 1500 participants will come together to take part in this unified celebration of health and well-being.

Adding to the significance of the event, actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani will join participants on stage to perform Surya Namaskars, promoting the message of fitness as a way of life. Their consistent advocacy for wellness and balanced living has inspired many, making them ideal ambassadors for the campaign.

As a recognition of their contribution, the couple will be conferred with the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ at the venue. The honour celebrates their shared dedication to health and their ability to motivate others by leading through example.

A source associated with the event shared, “Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embody the essence of fitness as a shared journey. This honour is a celebration of the lifestyle they represent—consistent, inspiring, and authentic. Their presence on World Yoga Day will further the movement’s impact across generations.”

Last year, actor Ayushmann Khurrana was conferred with the title of 'Fit India Icon' for the same initiative. The couple is also expected to promote the initiative through social media, encouraging their followers to embrace yoga and join the nationwide celebration of wellness.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh redefines ethnic glam in 10 traditional looks

