Aamir Khan, a day ago, took to his social media to urge his following to end the usage of single plastic. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the actor for showing his support for the initiative.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Thank you @aamir_khan for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate the usage of single use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well.”

Earlier, on August 26, Aamir Khan extended his support towards the intiative and wrote “The initiative by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi to curb ‘single-use plastic’ is an effort all of us should strongly support. It’s up to each of us to make sure we stop using ‘single-use plastic’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did his monthly address on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where he urged citizens to start a new revolution against plastic on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “This year, when we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is Open Defecation Free, but shall also lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country. Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year as a mark of plastic free Mother India. Let us celebrate October 2 as a special day,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Lal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

