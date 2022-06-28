Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently extended help towards the CM Relief Fund of Assam. Currently, the state of Assam is going through one of the biggest crises this year due to devastating floods. Over 21 lakh people continued to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge.

Aamir Khan extends help of Rs. 25 lakh to CM Relief Fund amid devastating floods in Assam

In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie’s Khulahat Forest. Not only are the people without shelters, but there is a scarcity of water and hunger. The catastrophe has gotten bigger than ever and the residents are going to fall into a financial dilemma.

Taking to his social media, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma, shared a gratitude note dedicated to the star. He wrote “ Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity”.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya among others. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is releasing on August 13, 2022.

