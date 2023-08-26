Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on a bunch of projects in the past, including Mohabbatein, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

When one thinks of Bollywood, the first names to pop into anyone's mind are Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The two superstars rule Bollywood and for the longest time, the whole nation has been waiting to see the duo share the screen together once again, and SRK confirmed the same during his latest #AskSRK session on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years; says, “He beat me in…”

A fan shared the above image and asked Shah Rukh to say a few lines for AB. In the response, SRK tweeted, "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!! https://t.co/hvXE6EMQIu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

According to an inside source, There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

Needless to say, this is the biggest news for the entertainment industry. The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh did a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan's Bhootnath, which was released in 2008.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday; calls him ‘great superstar, father and superhuman’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.