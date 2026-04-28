Actor Tabu has officially begun shooting for King 100, the upcoming milestone project headlined by superstar Nagarjuna. The film holds special significance as it marks the 100th feature of Nagarjuna’s celebrated career and is being produced under his home banner, Annapurna Studios. The project also brings an exciting reunion, with Tabu and Nagarjuna set to share screen space once again after 28 years. King 100 will be their fourth collaboration, making it a nostalgic and highly anticipated moment for fans who have admired their pairing over the years.

Tabu reunites with Nagarjuna after 28 years for his landmark film King 100

Tabu shared the update on social media by posting a clapboard image, confirming that she has joined the film’s shoot. She also tagged the makers and expressed her enthusiasm for the project. Soon after her arrival, Annapurna Studios gave the actor a warm and grand welcome, celebrating her return to what many fans consider familiar creative ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Tabu and Nagarjuna have shared a memorable cinematic journey in the past. Their most notable collaboration remains the 1996 Telugu blockbuster Ninne Pelladata, a film that became both a commercial and critical success. It went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and remains one of the most loved romantic dramas of its era.

Before that, Tabu made a brief cameo appearance in Sisindri (1995), a film produced by Nagarjuna that famously starred his son Akhil Akkineni as a toddler. The duo later worked together again in the 1998 romantic comedy Aavida Maa Aavide.

Now, after nearly three decades, the two stars are reuniting for a fresh chapter. While details about their roles are being kept under wraps, sources suggest that both actors will be seen in powerful and distinctly different characters.

Also Read: Tabu drops hearts on alleged ex-beau Nagarjuna’s photo with Naga Chaitanya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.