Of late, the internet is afire with reports on Rajlumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots acquiring a sequel. When this writer approached the two principal players in 3 Idiots Aamir Khan and R Madhavan they individually declared they had no clue of this development.

Said Madhavan, “A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched. All three of us Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and I are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel. I would love to work with Raju Hirani again. But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic.”

Aamir Khan said that he is delighted by the thought of sequel to 3 Idiots. “We had so much fun making that film! My character Rancho is the most popular character I’ve played. People still talk about Rancho. So yeah, I’d love to do a sequel. But no one has approached me.”

One hopes this puts an end to the endless speculation on a sequel to a beloved film.

