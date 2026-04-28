Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has opened up about the challenges surrounding Don 3, offering a measured response amid continuing speculation over the film’s status. In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan reflected on setbacks and uncertainty, saying the experience has taught him one important lesson: to always expect surprises.

Farhan Akhtar shares lesson from Don 3 fiasco: “Just take it in your stride”

Speaking candidly, Farhan said, “What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is.”

He looked back at the start of his career and the people who believed in him early on. “I also feel that from the time that I began, from that moment when Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Saif Ali Khan, and Ritesh Sidhwani, as my partner, till they came on and said yes, ‘let’s make this film’ – from that moment on I've had the most incredible ride,” he shared.

Farhan added that his career has largely been shaped by meaningful collaborations, whether as a director or actor. “It has just been about working with the people I want to work with, whether directing them or acting in films that I want to act in with directors. And it has been amazing.”

He further acknowledged that difficult phases are part of any long career and should be handled with maturity. “You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride.”

His remarks come at a time when Don 3 has remained in headlines due to reports of delays and changes involving the cast. Ranveer Singh had been officially announced as the new face of the franchise in 2023, stepping into one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic roles. However, later reports suggested that the actor had exited the project amid scheduling and creative issues. While multiple claims have surfaced regarding negotiations and financial settlements, no final clarity has yet emerged.

Also Read: Inside the Explosive Don 3 meet: What really went down behind closed doors as Ritesh Sidhwani-Farhan Akhtar locked horns with Ranveer over Rs. 40 crores

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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