Team Sitaare Zameen Par to come under one roof for a musical night at Aamir Khan’s place on 6th June!

The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par, the eagerly anticipated spiritual sequel to the iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, promises a heartwarming family entertainer. Filled with love, laughter, and happiness, the trailer has already sparked a wave of excitement across the nation. Now, as the film approaches its release, the team is all set to come together under one roof for a special musical night.

According to an independent industry source, "The team of Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to come together for a musical night, which will be held on June 6 at Aamir Khan's residence. While Aamir Khan will host the evening, the event will also see the presence of the 10 debutants, along with composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who will be part of the celebration."

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

