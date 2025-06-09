Aamir Khan is known for breaking the mould - and with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor-producer is doing just that by reshaping how films hit the big screen. The much-anticipated movie will follow a unique and thoughtfully crafted release pattern that aims to maximize longevity and audience engagement.

Aamir Khan adopts a strategic release model for Sitaare Zameen Par with PVR-Inox and Anil Thadani

For domestic distribution, Aamir has partnered with cinema giant PVR-Inox, while overseas rights are being handled by veteran distributor Anil Thadani. But it’s not just the partnerships that are grabbing attention — it’s the innovative release plan that’s creating buzz across the industry.

Unlike the typical high-voltage Bollywood release that flood theatres with screens on Day 1, Sitaare Zameen Par will follow a novel approach. According to a well-placed industry source, the strategy involves starting with a controlled number of shows and gradually increasing screenings based on the word-of-mouth momentum. “Aamir isn’t looking at a weekend-centric business model,” the source revealed to Bollywood Hungama. “He believes in the power of sustained storytelling. The idea is to build slowly, allow the audience to connect with the film, and expand as the emotional resonance spreads. It’s a risk - but it’s calculated, and very much in line with Aamir’s belief in quality over quantity.”

Interestingly, this model harks back to a time-tested formula used by Rajshri Productions, known for their successful slow-burn theatrical runs. Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, which began with limited shows and grew into historic hits, are classic examples. In fact, insiders say Aamir personally reached out to members of the Rajshri team to understand the intricacies of their release playbook.

“He’s always been a student of cinema,” the source added. “He sat down with people from the Rajshri team to dive deep into how they sustained audience interest and expanded show counts organically. That’s the kind of foresight and humility Aamir brings to the table.”

The goal with this approach is not only to meet demand more dynamically but also to ensure that theatres aren’t overcrowded on Day 1 and empty by Week 2 - a growing trend in the current box office climate. By pacing the release, Aamir hopes to give Sitaare Zameen Par a longer, healthier theatrical life.

As anticipation builds for both the film and its accompanying documentary on special needs artists, Aamir Khan is clearly steering the narrative in a way that’s both socially impactful and commercially innovative. With this bold release strategy, he’s once again proving that in a world driven by instant gratification, sometimes patience, like the stories we tell, is the real game-changer.

Also Read: Team Sitaare Zameen Par to come under one roof for a musical night at Aamir Khan’s place on 6th June!

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.