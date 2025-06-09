Producer and TV mogul Ektaa Kapoor has responded sharply to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his recent comments dismissing the relevance of ‘saas-bahu’ dramas. Kapoor, who has been the face of Indian daily soaps for over two decades, didn’t hold back in calling out the acclaimed director for being "classist" and lacking grace.

Where It All Began

The controversy traces back to a recent interview featuring Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, where Sarandos reflected on the platform’s India launch with Sacred Games — the gritty, critically acclaimed crime thriller co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Sarandos referred to the move as possibly a "mistake", suggesting a “more populist” show might have worked better in the early days.

Kashyap, who was pivotal in shaping Netflix India's first original, took to Instagram to vent his frustration. Sharing a headline that quoted Sarandos' comments, the Gangs of Wasseypur director sarcastically wrote, “He should have started with Saas Bahu… he would have done well. Which he is doing now.” He then went a step further and called the Netflix CEO “the definition of dumb,” criticizing tech executives for not understanding storytelling.

Ektaa’s Explosive Response

Kapoor, known for iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, didn’t take kindly to the implication. In a fiery Instagram Story, she slammed Kashyap’s tone and approach, writing: “Ur so dumb... saying this put u on an advantage 'I'm smarter cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? An art a lot of artists don't have! ‘Saas bahu’ n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research! But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist.”

Interestingly, Netflix has recently partnered with Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, a move that perhaps underscores the very shift Kashyap was referencing, the platform’s pivot towards more accessible, drama-driven narratives.

