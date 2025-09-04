Aaliyah pointed out that acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and October struggled at the box office but were celebrated internationally.

After the trailer launch of Nishaanchi which introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut role, on Thursday. Aaliyah Kashyap daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap used Instagram stories to express her frustration with audiences who claim to crave quality cinema but fail to support such films in theatres. She pointed to recent examples like Dhadak 2 to make her case.

Aaliyah Kashyap calls out viewers for skipping quality films: “It’s honestly so frustrating…”

She wrote, “It’s honestly so frustrating to see people CONSTANTLY say they want ‘good cinema’ but when good films actually release, hardly anyone goes to the theatre. This has been seen with so many films recently like Dhadak 2. And then years later they suddenly become cult classics or hidden gems.”

Encouraging her followers to watch Nishaanchi when it releases, she added, “My dad @anuragkashyap 10 new film Nishaanchi comes out on September 19th, and I’ve seen firsthand the amount of love, work, and heart everyone involved has poured into it. If we really want good, impactful and meaningful cinema, we can’t just appreciate it in hindsight. Great cinema doesn’t get better with time, it deserves to be seen NOW.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Aaliyah lamented how some of Bollywood’s most critically praised films like The Lunchbox and October also underperformed at the box office despite receiving international acclaim. She stated, “And honestly this isn’t something that’s new or just happening now. Some of the most amazing and critically acclaimed Bollywood films (Udaan, Lootera, Lunchbox, Masaan, October etc.) struggled at the box office when they were released. They don’t get that support when it actually matters and when audiences don’t show up, it makes it that much harder for more films like that to get made.”

Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag, is co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag himself. The film showcases Aaishvary in a double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key performances. It is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in collaboration with Flip Films.

