Tiger Shroff has been known to do films targeted at the audiences of all ages. But with Baaghi 4, he has made an exception. It is his first ‘A’ rated film due to excessive violence and bloodshed. Sadly, despite giving the film an adult-only rating, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for several cuts, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Despite ‘A’ rating, CBFC asks for cuts in 23 scenes in Baaghi 4; frontal nude scene ‘hidden’, ‘b****e’ and ‘fingering’ replaced, ‘condom’ muted

Baaghi 4 was certified on August 26, in time for its release worldwide on September 5. However, the Examining Committee (EC) enforced 23 visual as well as audio cuts. The scene of the hero standing on a coffin was deleted. In a scene, a character lights a cigarette from a ‘niranjan diya’ and the EC asked the makers to delete the one-second shot. Then, a scene of rubbing the hand on the hip of a girl was replaced. There's a frontal nude scene in the film, which was 'hidden' by the CBFC.

Another scene of lighting a cigarette, this time from an amputated hand, was deleted. This particular shot was 13 seconds long. A shot where a knife is thrown towards the statue of Jesus Christ was deleted. The CBFC also asked the makers to remove the 'scene of hit of fist and the leaning of the statue of Jesus'.

Apart from these visual cuts, the CBFC used its scissors in several violent scenes. At three places, the EC deleted scenes of throats being cut. The EC also axed shots of hands being cut and two shots of goons being cut and killed by swords. In a particular sequence, the scene of excessive violence, totaling 11 seconds, was deleted. Lastly, a scene of killing by inserting a sword in someone's skull was deleted.

Coming to the audio cuts, the words 'bhang b*****a' were replaced while the words 'b****e' and 'fingering' used by cops were replaced with appropriate terms. In the dialogue 'Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha', the word 'condom' was muted. Meanwhile, in the dialogue 'Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God' was replaced with 'Sab dekhte reh jayenge'. Finally, the dialogue 'Woh bhi darta hai mujhse' was deleted while 'Don khoke, ekdum ok' was muted.

Once these changes were made, Baaghi 4 was passed with an ‘A’ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 163.50 minutes. In other words, Baaghi 4 is 2 hours, 43 minutes and 50 seconds long.

3 days later, on August 29, the makers of Baaghi 4 approached the CBFC once again as they decided to further cut down the film’s length. They shortened the duration of as many as 19 scenes and removed 6 minutes and 45 seconds of the film. The final run time of the film is 157.05 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 37 minutes and 5 seconds. This is the third film in recent times to go for voluntary cuts after receiving certification, the other two being War 2 and The Bengal Files.

