The last release of August, Param Sundari, had a healthy opening and thanks to a good word of mouth, it managed to sustain well at the box office on weekdays. The film’s opening disclaimer had a surprise as the makers mentioned actress Kriti Sanon and producer-director Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) fame under ‘Special Thanks’. It made many moviegoers curious, with some even expecting Kriti to make a special appearance in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Kriti Sanon, Luv Ranjan were thanked in Param Sundari

However, Kriti Sanon doesn’t have a special appearance. A source explained to Bollywood Hungama why she was thanked, “As we all know, Kriti is the OG Param Sundari. There was a song by this name in her film Mimi (2011). The track got popular and made ‘Param Sundari’ a household term. Param Sundari, just like Mimi, was produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and they decided to mention Kriti in the opening disclaimer for this connection. It was a thoughtful gesture on the part of team Maddock.”

Kriti Sanon has a long and deep association with Maddock Films. She has worked in 7 films of the production house – Raabta (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Arjun Patiala (2019), Mimi (2021), Hum Do Hamare Do (2021), Bhediya (2022) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). Recently, it came to light that she has bagged one more film of Dinesh Vijan, Cocktail 2. She’s also expected to be a part of Bhediya 2.

At the success bash of Maddock Films thrown earlier this year, a video of the popular films of the banner were shown. When Kriti Sanon came to speak, she said, “said, “How many films have I done with Maddock? I was present in every third frame shown in the reel! I have done 7 films and will be starting my eighth film with Maddock very soon.” Talking about Dinesh, she said, “He believed me when no one did. There were questions like ‘Why her?’.”

As for Luv Ranjan, the source said, “He gave some valuable inputs to the makers of Param Sundari. The film is a bit in the quirky zone, which has always been Luv’s strength. Accordingly, he provided some suggestions that the makers incorporated. Hence, they thanked him for his contribution.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles.

