The highly awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day was finally released yesterday, July 30, amid tremendous excitement, thanks to the enduring popularity of the web-slinging superhero. Moreover, Marvel films are known for their intriguing post-credit scenes, which often tease future developments or offer viewers a glimpse of what lies ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be followed by Avengers: Doomsday, which has generated immense buzz as it marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. The actor famously played Iron Man in the earlier MCU films but will now be seen as the formidable antagonist Doctor Doom. Hence, fans were hopeful that Doctor Doom would be unveiled in the post-credit segment of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

A post-credit PRANK? Motorcycle commercial ‘featuring’ Doctor Doom plays after Spider-Man: Brand New Day; tricks viewers into believing it’s an Avengers: Doomsday teaser

However, the film’s sole post-credit scene has nothing to do with Doctor Doom, although it does hint at a significant development in the MCU’s future timeline. Interestingly, once the scene concludes, the makers have inserted an advertisement for the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition’s new Doctor Doom-inspired motorcycle variant.

What makes the advertisement unusual is that viewers are not initially made aware that it is a commercial. It begins with a mysterious character wearing Doctor Doom’s mask, accompanied by the lines, ‘Doom is here’ and ‘Doom is wicked’. Until this point, audiences are led to believe that they are watching a surprise teaser for Avengers: Doomsday.

The illusion is broken in the next shot, when the masked character is seen speeding across the city on a motorcycle bearing an Indian registration plate. The TVS Raider branding is then revealed, followed by the Marvel logo, confirming the collaboration between the two brands.

The cleverly positioned advertisement has evoked mixed reactions from moviegoers. A duty manager at a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama, “This is the first time I have seen an advertisement being placed at the very end of a film, even after the end credits. The idea is obviously to trick viewers into believing that they are watching promotional footage from Avengers: Doomsday.”

A manager from another multiplex revealed, “Several viewers who had already left after watching the actual post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day rushed back into the auditorium after hearing that there was another scene. Some could be seen laughing and marvelling at the creativity of the advertisement. However, others booed and made their displeasure quite clear.”

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday trailer to play in cinemas with Spider-Man: Brand New Day from July 30

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