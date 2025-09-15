The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summonses to former Trinamool MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Urvashi Rautela in connection with its investigation into the alleged illegal operations of the online betting platform 1xBet, as per a report by NDTV.

Chakraborty has been asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi headquarters on Monday, while Rautela is to report a day later on Tuesday.

This development forms part of an ongoing probe into several betting apps accused of defrauding large numbers of people and investors of crores of rupees, and allegedly evading substantial taxes.

Specifically, Chakraborty is expected to be questioned about her alleged connections with 1xBet, which is under scrutiny for possible money laundering and tax evasion. ED investigators have already questioned several actors and cricketers in relation to the case, including cricketer Suresh Raina.

Meanwhile, government sources say the market for real money online gaming and betting has been subject to increasing regulatory pressure. The Union government has recently introduced legislation banning such gaming, while it disclosed to Parliament that between 2022 and June 2025, it issued 1,524 orders to block online gambling and betting platforms.

Analysts estimate there are about 22 crores Indian users of various online betting apps, of which roughly half 11 crores are regular users. They say the sector is valued at over USD 100 billion, growing at a rate of about 30% annually.

