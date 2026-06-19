The filmmaker-producer duo returns to one of Bollywood’s most iconic horror franchises with a chilling new chapter.

1920 Franchise expands! Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit reunite for new horror film 1920: Cold Winter following the success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

The popular 1920 horror franchise is set to return with a brand-new installment. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit have officially joined forces for 1920: Cold Winter, the latest chapter in the long-running supernatural series that has captivated horror fans for nearly two decades.

1920 Franchise expands! Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit reunite for new horror film 1920: Cold Winter following the success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

The announcement comes shortly after the success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which hit cinemas on June 12, 2026. Building on the momentum of that release, Bhatt and Pandit are now reviving one of Indian cinema’s most recognizable horror brands with what promises to be another spine-chilling tale.

1920: Cold Winter will be written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, who also helmed the franchise’s inaugural film, 1920 (2008), as well as 1921 (2018). The project will be produced by Anand Pandit, with Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey serving as co-producers.

The collaboration marks yet another chapter in the successful professional association between Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit. The duo had earlier worked together on 1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023), which was directed by Krishna Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. The film featured Avika Gor and Randheer Rai in lead roles and expanded the franchise’s legacy for a new generation of audiences.

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The 1920 franchise began in 2008 with the release of 1920, starring Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggall. The film revolved around a man who abandons his family and faith, only to discover that his wife has been possessed by a demonic force. The film’s success established the franchise as a major player in the horror genre.

It was followed by 1920: Evil Returns in 2012, starring Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar, and Tia Bajpai, and later 1920 London: Fear Strikes Again in 2016, featuring Sharman Joshi and Meera Chopra. In 2018, 1921 brought a fresh supernatural story set in England, with Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan leading the cast.

Over the years, the franchise has built a loyal fan base through its blend of horror, mystery, romance, and supernatural themes. While plot details of 1920: Cold Winter are currently being kept under wraps, the title itself hints at a chilling new setting and an atmosphere designed to send shivers down audiences’ spines.

With Vikram Bhatt returning to direct and Anand Pandit backing the project, 1920: Cold Winter is expected to be one of the most eagerly awaited horror films on the horizon. Fans of the franchise can now look forward to another terrifying journey into the unknown as the iconic series prepares to enter its next chapter.

Also Read: Vikram Bhatt says Haunted: Echoes of the Past 3D survived financial crisis, legal hurdles and delayed release; recalls 75 days in prison: “Ten days into the shoot, money ran out”

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