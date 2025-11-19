The producers of the film 120 Bahadur have informed the Delhi High Court that they will honour and list every one of the 120 soldiers of the Kumaon regiment who fought in the historic 1962 Battle of Rezang La in the movie’s end credits.

Court’s Directive and Producers' Response

During a hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain, the film's counsel gave an assurance to acknowledge the collective sacrifice of these soldiers, especially the Ahir (Yadav) community, in both theatrical and Over-The-Top releases. This directive comes in response to a public interest litigation by the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which had demanded explicit recognition of Ahir (Yadav) bravery in the film.​

Controversy Surrounding the Film’s Portrayal

The PIL argued that of the 120 soldiers in the company, 114 were martyred, and 113 belonged to the Ahir (Yadav) community. Critics claim that the film distorts historical facts by focusing primarily on Major Shaitan Singh—fictionalized as Major Bhati (played by Farhan Akhtar)—thereby undermining the group’s regimental identity and broader community contribution. The petitioners sought not only factual corrections but also a renaming of the movie to "120 Vir Ahir" and the inclusion of all soldiers' names and an appropriate disclaimer.​

Court Ruling and Film Release

The court acknowledged the late stage of the film’s production, which is set to release in theatres on November 21, and declined to direct a change of title. It disposed of the plea by mandating that all soldiers' names be featured in the end credits, ensuring collective acknowledgment and respect for their sacrifice.​

