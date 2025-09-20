12 Years of The Lunchbox: Nimrat Kaur pens emotional note; says, “Thank you for letting our little film with a big heart only taste better”

Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur starrer The Lunchbox completes 12 years of its release today. And to celebrate this milestone, Nimrat took to her social media handle to share a few clips and pictures from the heartwarming film, accompanying them with a note of gratitude. She stated that The Lunchbox carried more than just food; it carried a piece of her heart.

"12 years ago today, Ila's lunchbox carried not just her food, but a piece of my heart to you all. While Sajan and her love story remains a mystery, ours carries on. Like everything delicious that takes time to cook, thank you for letting our little film with a big heart only taste better and better with the fullness of time. Thank you all, thank you universe," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Irrfan Khan showcased his versatile self as Saajan Fernandes, and Nimrat Kaur brought heart and emotions as Ila Singh, highlighting the simple joys of human connection. Nimrat struck a balance of tenderness and strength by showcasing a character who yearns for emotional connection and escape from the mundane reality, and it worked with the audience!

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, The Lunchbox was released back in 2013, and it emerged as one of the most loved films for its heartfelt, subtle and touching themes about love, food, and friendship. The film made waves at international film festivals, including the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, earning critical acclaim. Winning hearts even further, The Lunchbox was also nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language at the 2015 British Academy Film Awards.

