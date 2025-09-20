A day after the sudden demise of legendary singer and filmmaker Zubeen Garg, the Assam government has announced three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22, 2025. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota confirmed the decision on X, stating, “During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions.”

Zubeen Garg’s demise: Assam declares three days of state mourning

The government expressed its condolences in a statement, saying, “The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon.” Ongoing ‘Seva Saptah’ programmes have been postponed as a mark of respect, though essential service activities such as health camps, TB support initiatives, and plantation drives will continue.

Zubeen Garg, 52, passed away in Singapore while attending the North East India Festival. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the singer died during a yacht trip while “swimming in the sea without a life jacket” alongside 17 others.

The singer’s family, mourning the loss, awaited the arrival of his body at their Kahilipara residence in Guwahati. His father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, who is in his eighties and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, appeared resigned, while Garg’s wife received mourners and well-wishers calmly, according to a report by PTI.

Chief Minister Sarma announced on X that he will travel to Delhi to receive Garg’s mortal remains and accompany them to Guwahati. “I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains, which will arrive from Singapore. From there, we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am,” he posted. Officials confirmed that the body is expected to arrive in Delhi on Saturday night and in Guwahati on Sunday morning via a special aircraft.

