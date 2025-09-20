Almost a month is left for the grand Diwali release Thama and the excitement will gradually build up once the assets roll out one by one. It’s been common knowledge for a long time that Thama will arrive at the Festival of Lights. However, the exact release date remains under wraps, keeping the trade, industry, and moviegoers on edge as they await the big announcement.

October 21, October 22 or October 17? Industry on edge as Thama’s release date remains under wraps

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “For more than a decade, films scheduled for a Diwali release don’t often come on the day of the festival. The films often release a day later, on the post-Diwali holiday. This is because a big section of the moviegoers is busy with Laxmi Pujan. This affects the footfalls on Diwali significantly. However, the day after Diwali is huge from a film point of view due to the holiday factor and festive fervour.”

The source continued, “But in the case of Thama, there’s a possibility that it’ll arrive on Tuesday, October 21, which is the day of Diwali. By doing so, they’ll break the norm and it probably stems from confidence about their product. Often, filmmakers shied away from releasing the film on the D-day with the fear that the word of mouth might affect the earnings on the holiday the next day. But if the film is promising, it can enhance excitement and the Diwali earnings can further add to the overall collections.”

The source further informed, “Just like last year, the Diwali day falls on both Monday, October 20 as well as Tuesday, October 21. This can further benefit Thama if it opts for a Tuesday release.”

Incidentally, the other Diwali release of 2025, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, and directed by Milap Zaveri, is also releasing on October 21. The source added, “The makers are also toying with the idea of arriving on October 22 and aim for a rocking opening. In fact, they also considered not going for a mid-week release and instead releasing the film on Friday, October 17, in the pre-Diwali week.”

An industry insider commented, “The days before Diwali are considered very dull for the box office. But in the recent past, Hollywood films like Black Adam (2022) and Venom – The Last Dance (2024) managed to excel despite releasing in the pre-Diwali period. However, these films were meant for the elite crowd, while Thama has a bigger reach. But then Thama is a film by Dinesh Vijan. He’s a man with a golden touch and if he locks October 17 as the release date, there are chances that the film will still excel.”

With the are makers yet to make an official announcement, the suspense over Thama’s release date has become a talking point in trade circles. Whether it’s October 17, October 21, or October 22, the industry is keen to see what strategy Maddock Films adopts this Diwali. The final decision could set a new precedent for festive releases and will also determine how the box office battle plays out with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat arriving in the same period.

