Last Man In Tower Movie Review: LAST MAN IN TOWER rests on a highly relatable premise.

Last Man In Tower Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Boman Irani

Director: Ben Rekhi

Last Man In Tower Movie Review Synopsis:

LAST MAN IN TOWER is the story of a man and his principles. The year is 2010. Yogesh Mishra (Manoj Bajpayee) lives alone in a 2BHK flat in Vishram Society in Vakola, Mumbai. The building, built in 1961, is dilapidated, and renovation work has stalled because some members, struggling to make ends meet, cannot contribute to the expenses. At this juncture, builder Dharmen Shah (Boman Irani) of Determination Group enters their lives. He realizes that Vishram Society enjoys a prime location, being in close proximity to the airport, BKC and Dharavi, the latter of which is expected to emerge as a major financial centre in the future. Hence, he plans to demolish Vishram Society and build a residential complex called Shanghai in its place. In return, he offers the residents 2.5 times the market value of their flats. In other words, the residents are promised Rs. 25,000 per sq ft for their homes. Most of them are overjoyed by the seemingly too-good-to-be-true offer. Yogesh, however, refuses to accept it due to a past experience and also because the flat holds cherished memories of his late wife. A few elderly residents initially stand by him as well. His refusal soon creates friction among the residents and turns the once-harmonious society into a divided house. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Last Man In Tower Movie Story Review:

LAST MAN IN TOWER is based on the book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The story is very relevant in today's times. Sooni Taraporevala's screenplay is simple and captivating. But it loses steam in the third act. Juhi Chaturvedi's dialogues are realistic and also a bit dramatic as required.

Ben Rekhi's direction is decent. The characters are presented in a very realistic and relatable manner. Moreover, with the redevelopment boom at an all-time high in urban areas, one can easily connect with the goings-on. Many of us have witnessed similar conflicts around us – a section of residents, especially the younger ones, are more than willing to give up their flats in return for a handsome sum, a bigger residence and modern amenities in a plush new building. On the other hand, the older residents are often reluctant to give up their homes, thereby leading to friction. In LAST MAN IN TOWER, this conflict turns the best of friends into sworn enemies, with a few residents going to insane lengths to get their way. Some scenes that work well in this regard are the ones where the secretary, Kothari (Harish Khanna), forges Yogesh's signature and when thieves break into Yogesh's flat.

On the flipside, the film gets a bit abstract after a point. The scene where Yogesh suddenly starts talking to birds seems out of place and forced. Interestingly, a few scenes shown in the trailer are missing from the final film; their inclusion could have possibly enhanced the impact. The climax is shocking and is likely to leave viewers divided. Lastly, the buzz around the film is minimal, which could prove detrimental to its box-office prospects.

Last Man In Tower Movie Review Performances:

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a very heartfelt and heroic performance of a man who doesn’t flinch even when the world is against him. The character is not without flaws and even that is subtly presented by the talented actor. Boman Irani gets his act right as a greedy builder who can go to any lengths. However, his illness angle is barely utilized; the film would have worked without focusing on it as well. Divya Dutta (Sangeeta Puri) has a crucial character and as always, she comes out with flying colours. Playing Sangeeta is a challenge as she’s complicated, but Divya makes her act effortless. Among the other residents, Chandan Roy Sanyal (Ramesh Ajwani) leaves the maximum mark followed by Uday Chandra (Mr Pinto), Madhuri Bhatia (Mrs Pinto), Harish Khanna and Swaroopa Ghosh (Mrs Rego; single mother). Sukant Goel (Gaurav Mishra; Yogesh's son) leaves a huge mark. Sarika Singh (Sonal Mishra; Yogesh's daughter-in-law) and Srikant Yadav (Shanmugham; Dharmen's aide) are fair.

Last Man In Tower movie music and other technical aspects:

Govind Vasantha's music gets no scope. Govind Vasantha's background score is in sync with the film's mood. Rangarajan Ramabadran's cinematography has a cinematic appeal. Sachin Lovalekar's costumes are very realistic, while Rakesh Kumar Yadav's production design is straight out of life. Meghna Manchanda Sen and Akshara Prabhakar's editing is appropriate.

Last Man In Tower Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, LAST MAN IN TOWER rests on a highly relatable premise and is elevated by sincere performances, especially by Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta. However, the uneven third act, abstract treatment in portions and a divisive climax dilute its overall impact. At the box office, the film will need strong word of mouth to overcome its low buzz and make a mark.