DC League of Super-Pets (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS is the story of a superhero’s super-pet. Kal-El is born on the Krypton planet. As a baby, his parents send him to Earth, in a small spaceship, moments before Krypton is destroyed. Krypton, a Kryptonian Labrador Retriever, however, ends up jumping into the spaceship. Both reach Earth. In the present day, both are adults; while Kal-El is now the superhero Superman (John Krasinski), the dog is now Krypto, the Superdog (Dwayne Johnson). Both reside in the city of Metropolis and help in catching criminals through their superpowers.

Superman also has a dual identity, that of Clark Klent, a journalist. Krypto, meanwhile, calls himself Bark Clent as his hidden normal dig identity. Superman is in love with Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde), a fellow journalist. Krypto is jealous of her as he fears that she’ll snatch away Superman from him, who is his only friend. Lois realizes that Krypto feels left out. She suggests Superman adopt another pet, who can give Krypto company. Superman likes the idea and goes to an animal shelter with Krypto. Here, Krypto bumps into a boxer named Ace (Kevin Hart). He stops Ace from escaping. Ace and other animals in the shelter - a potbellied pig, PB (Vanessa Bayer), Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a turtle and Chip (Diego Luna), a squirrel - are sick of being in captivity. They dream of escaping and are eager to settle on a farm that Ace claims is located somewhere upstate. There’s another animal in this shelter, a guinea pig named Lulu (Kate McKinnon). She always dreams of world domination. The rest of the animals don’t take her seriously. Meanwhile, when Superman comes out of the animal shelter, he realizes that his archenemy Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) is trying to gain superpowers with the help of orange kryptonite. Superman, Krypto and other heroes from the Justice League defeat Lex and send the kryptonite away in space. Lulu, however, manages to reel in a piece of kryptonite. She is revealed to be the guinea pig who was tested by Luthor.

Superman and Krypto had raided the lab, where she was kept and forcibly taken away. She wanted to collaborate with Luthor and fulfil her world domination plans. Hence, she wants to take revenge on Superman and Krypto. She gets superpowers through the piece of kryptonite after which she escapes. However, unbeknownst to her, every other animal in the shelter also gains some superpower. On the other hand, Luthor captures Superman and strips Krypto of his superpower. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Jared Stern and John Whittington's story is very novel and promising. We have seen several superhero films but to have a film on super-pets makes for a great watch. Jared Stern and John Whittington's screenplay is entertaining. The film narrative is peppered with some cute and funny moments and keeps the interest going. A few plot points, however, could have been stronger. The dialogues add to the humour. Though a few one-liners are childish, it doesn’t matter as it’s a film meant for kids.

Jared Stern's direction is neat. He adds the required fun and thrilling quotient and makes it a nice 105-minute-watchable fare. There are references to other films by Warner and also that of Marvel’s Iron Man and it increases the chuckles. Several sequences stand out like how Krypto managed to reach Earth with baby Superman, Krypto fearing that Superman would ditch him after marriage, or Krypto listening to hard-rock metal after being miffed with Superman, etc. The climax fight is arresting.

On the flipside, the film is fun but remains flat. None of the scenes gives you a high since the film doesn’t score emotionally. Except for Ace’s flashback, the rest of the film doesn’t move viewers. Even the way the animals in the shelter learn how to use their powers could have been a dramatic moment but the makers treat it in a not-so-exciting manner. Secondly, there are several superheroes in the film besides Superman like Batman (Keanu Reeves), Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil), Aquaman (Jemaine Clement), The Flash (John Early), Cyborg (Daveed Diggs) and Green Lantern (Dascha Polanco). They have got a very raw deal and are hardly there. On top of that, they don’t seem that powerful. Hopefully, they’ll have more screen time, and the makers will do justice to them in the sequel. Thirdly, Merton’s quest to woo inanimate objects doesn’t induce any laughter. Lastly, Lulu’s motivation is not fully convincing.

Dwayne Johnson is the best of the voice cast. His voice is easily recognizable, and he tries to increase the entertainment quotient. Kevin Hart comes next followed by John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Wilde and Marc Maron. Keanu Reeves is okay, but he surely raises laughs in the scene where he sees a toy, Batman. Steve Jablonsky's music is peppy as per the film’s mood. David Egan and Jhoanne Reyes's editing is fine. The animation matches global standards.

On the whole, DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS is an entertaining fare. The fact that it deals with DC superheroes and their pets will surely arouse curiosity. It is releasing in an open week, and this can also prove advantageous.