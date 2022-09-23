Chup Movie Review: CHUP is a unique tale which boasts of some fine performances.

Chup Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

CHUP is the story of a serial killer. Danny (Dulquer Salmaan) is a florist in Bandra, Mumbai. A young journalist Nila (Shreya Dhanwanthary), who has recently shifted to Mumbai, discovers his shop and is impressed that he sells tulips, his mother's favourite. Both get attracted to each other. Meanwhile, a prominent movie critic, Nitin Srivastav, is killed ruthlessly at his residence. Inspector Arvind Mathur (Sunny Deol) is given charge of the case. A few days later, another critic named Irshad Ali is murdered, by pushing him under a local train. The next week, another critic gets killed. Arvind discovers that the killer of all the critics is the same and also discovers his unique pattern. The killer kills as per the criticism written by the critic. As he tries to find out who the killer is, the critics in the city get scared. Arvind Mathur advises them to play safe and give a positive review to films, for their own safety. For the upcoming release, all critics shower praises on the film, whether or not they have liked it. However, Kartik, who works for Nila's publication, refuses to bow down. He slams the film heavily. Arvind immediately rushes to his place along with a huge police force, as he could be the killer's next target. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

R Balki's story is unique. There have been many films on serial killers on the loose. But there has been no film about a serial killer killing film critics. This gives a nice touch to the overall plot. R Balki, Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani's screenplay is effective and creative. The way the two tracks run parallel makes for a fine watch. Also, the manner in which Guru Dutt, flowers and murder all come together is seamless. However, the investigation angle could have been more convincing. R Balki, Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani's dialogues are sharp and witty.

R Balki's direction is praiseworthy. He is known for feel-good films and this is the first time he enters this zone. But he excels in several places. Interestingly, one can predict who is the killer at the very beginning. Yet, the revelation of the murderer comes across as a jolt to the viewers. Secondly, he has executed the film in a creative fashion and that keeps the interest going throughout its running time. Thirdly, the film has enough funny and thrilling scenes to keep the interest going. He also deserves kudos as he doesn’t outright bash film critics on the whole. He takes a balanced approach and also makes it clear that film criticism is important in society.

On the flipside, the pacing of the film is slow. Despite the interesting narrative, it is still a niche film. On top of that, it’s violent, which further restricts its appeal. Moreover, a few investigation scenes seem superficial and theatrical, and not too real. This is especially in the scenes of Pooja Bhatt.

CHUP starts on a thrilling note, with the murder of Nitin Srivastav. The way it’s executed, one can’t anticipate if it’s Nitin or his wife who’ll be killed. Danny and Nila’s entry scenes and the way they bump into each other are cute. The sequence where Arvind addresses the critics and industry members and the madness that ensues is hilarious. However, what takes the cake in the first half is when the lone critic bashes the film and the cops descend on his residence in full force. The intermission point is rocking. Post-interval, the film gets slow but a few scenes of Danny stand out. The finale is chilling.

Sunny Deol has a supporting part but suits the role to the T. He underplays it well and in one scene, he gets into the massy zone, which will be greeted with claps and whistles. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan rocks the show. He plays a difficult part with ease and proves yet again that he’s one of the best actors around. Shreya Dhanwanthary looks lovely and performance-wise, she’s first rate. She slips into the character effortlessly. Pooja Bhatt (Dr Zenobia Shroff) is okay and her dialogue delivery seemed too rehearsed. Saranya Ponvannan (Nila’s mother) is adorable. Rajeev Ravindranathan (Inspector Shetty) is a bit over the top. The actors playing Kartik, Nitin Srivastav, Govind Pandey and Arvind’s senior Yashwant Singh are fine. Adhyayan Suman (Purab Kapoor) is fair in a cameo. Amitabh Bachchan’s special appearance is memorable.

There’s only one song in the narrative, 'Gaya Gaya Gaya', and though its tune is forgettable, it's well shot. The background score is the USP of the film. The instrumental tune of the song ‘Jaane Kya Tune Kahi’ is haunting and will linger in one’s mind long after the film is over.

Vishal Sinha's cinematography is neat. Sandeep Sharad Ravade's production design is real and urbane. Aesha Merchant's costumes are realistic yet appealing. Gagan Oberoi's costumes for Sunny Deol are apt. Vikram Dahiya's action is gory. Nayan HK Bhadra's editing could have been sharper.

On the whole, CHUP is a unique tale of a serial killer on the loose and boasts of some fine performances. At the box office, it’ll take a healthy start due to the reduced ticket prices on Day 1. From Day 2 onwards, word of mouth will play an important part in pulling audiences to cinemas, especially in urban centres.