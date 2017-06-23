Bollywood Hungama
WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a passionate kiss on the sets of Judwaa 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez have been keeping quite busy as they are non-stop shooting for their upcoming comedy film, Judwaa 2. They are currently on the last schedule of shooting.

Earlier, we have shared quite a lot of behind the scenes photos and videos from their upcoming film. Today, we came across a video shared by a fan which was the London schedule. The video features Varun Dhawan sporting his look as Raja and Jacqueline Fernandez engrossed in the conversation. They were shooting a scene on the streets of London when they share a passionate kiss.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan for the first time in a double role- Raja and Prem. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan starrer Judwaa which had released 20 years ago. It is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017.

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a passionate kiss on the sets of Judwaa 2

