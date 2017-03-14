Watch: Priyanka Chopra makes Jimmy Fallon drink ‘thandai’ on the occasion of Holi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Priyanka Chopra makes Jimmy Fallon drink ‘thandai’ on the occasion of Holi-1

Priyanka Chopra is living the dream in Hollywood. With multiple magazine covers, red carpet appearances, a hit TV show and a movie debut, Priyanka Chopra is making a mark for herself among the audience globally

On Monday, the entire nation celebrated the festival of colours Holi. While people enjoyed the day, Priyanka Chopra was feeling a little homesick. She made her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the third time to promote her show Quantico which returns after the spring break. Jimmy Fallon got to know about the biggest festival in India and cheered up Priyanka by getting some colours and the thandai. Instead of booze, Priyanka made Jimmy drink thandai and both of them enjoyed the day by playing with colours.

Priyanka Chopra also talked about her much-awaited film Baywatch. She said that she plays Victoria Leeds a villain who is extremely mean to Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Priyanka Chopra makes Jimmy Fallon drink ‘thandai’ on the occasion of Holi-2

If one had seen Priyanka’s appearance on Jimmy’s show, then one would know that there no way the episode would end without a face off between them. This time the game was Tandem Sculptionary which meant that one has explain their partner a clue with the help of clay. They were accompanied by Hollywood stars Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in season 2 of her crime drama series, Quantico. She is also gearing up for Baywatch which is scheduled to hit the screens in May 2017.

