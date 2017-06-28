WATCH: Ekta Kapoor reveals what middle finger on Lipstick Under My Burkha poster stands for

Debutante filmmaker Alankrita Srivastva’s film Lipstick Under My Burkha garnered a lot of attention not just for its bold stories but also for content about four women trying to explore their sexualities. It garnered attention because of their issue with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) wherein the authorities refused to pass a certificate to the film. The reason was the film was too lady oriented and portrayed women in bad light. Then, the makers reached out to the country’s Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) and a month ago they decided that the film can be issued an adult certificate, equivalent to an NC-17 rating.

Producer Ekta Kapoor later came on board as a presenter for the film. Just a few days ago, the makers unveiled the poster of the film with the release date. Soon, the poster went viral as it had a middle finger with a lipstick designed on it. Of course, everyone started speculating it was a display of rebellion against CBFC.

On Tuesday, all the ladies including Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur and Ekta Kapoor came to talk about their upcoming film. When quizzed about the badass poster, Ekta said, “I have no issue with CBFC. My problem is with the society, which talks about the same point but in its own way. So, CBFC is mirroring the society. We will trivialise this whole thing if we make it about CBFC. It’s a larger issue. If you talk to a woman she will give you at least five incidents in a day, 5-10 in a month for sure where she had to give proofs of being a ‘woman’, maybe at a male-dominated work place or at times when she has to try to come across as smarter because she is good looking.”

Ekta Kapoor further elaborated that film talks about a larger issue. She said, “There are many such instances and women learn to combat them from a very young age. So, this finger, this lipstick is for the society that doesn’t allow us to come out and curbing our voice. So, it’s not about CBFC. It’s about an ideology; it’s not about men again. I am going to do a campaign ‘lipstick for men’. There are a lot of men who have made us the women we are today, like my father. There are many women who insist for a son to be born and hence put their daughter-in-law through abortion and children. So, it’s about the ideology – not men and women.”

Directed by Alankriti Srivastava and produced by Prakash Jha, Lipstick Under My Burkha is scheduled to release on July 21.