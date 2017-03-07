Rishi Kapoor warns trolls and abusers on Twitter like a Boss

Just yesterday, the internet was blasted with reports of actor Rishi Kapoor abusing some twitter users who seemed to have rubbed him the wrong way. In fact media houses went gaga over reportage of the abusive onslaught that Rishi Kapoor had unleased, declaring the same rather unethical and unbecoming of someone his stature.

Well, responding to the same and reinforcing his stance, Rishi Kapoor has since changed his twitter profile. No, Rishi has not quit Twitter, but instead changed his bio to reflect what he intends to do in the coming future. “Don’t you dare try Trollers and Abusers! You will be abused and BLOCKED-so your loss if you following. Enough of patience! Signed-Terrorist of the family”, reads Kapoor’s bio on twitter, while making his opinion extremely clear.

But for those who don’t really read Twitter bios, Rishi Kapoor even posted about it saying, “Released new Warning Bio for future Trolls,Abusers and Idiots! Refer profile. Please ignore sensible friends. Let’s live in a fun World”.