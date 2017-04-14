OMG! Katrina Kaif stuns Mini Mathur with her culinary skills, here’s how

If you thought that the stunning Katrina Kaif was all about good looks and great acting, then, think again! Besides being a stunner, Katrina Kaif actually stunned all with her culinary skills as well! Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Mini Mathur’s cookery show ‘The Mini Truck’. Readers may be aware of the fact that, Mini Mathur is the same lady who started off her career as a VJ much before she got married to the ace film maker Kabir Khan.

Mini Mathur posted a glimpse of the show on the social media with a caption that stated “Here’s what’s cooking’ with Mz good lookin’ Katrina Kaif on the #TheMiniTruck http://facebook.com/KatrinaKaif/vi …@indiafoodnetwrk @EmmayEntertain”. After being surprised by Katrina Kaif’s cooking skills, Mini Mathur just could not resist herself from writing “Miracle on #TheMiniTruck ..super proud of my friend Katrina Kaif who I didn’t think would beat an egg.. but made some fabulous fresh coconut pancakes with ginger & chilli infused maple syrup! Coming soon @indiafoodnetwork @emmayentertainment.”

On the films’ front, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Kabir Khan’s most awaited breath taking film Tiger Zinda Hai, wherein Salman Khan will be playing her on screen hero. Besides Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. The film, as we all know, only recently got its release date ultimately as July 14 this year.