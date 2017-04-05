Musicians pay their final respects to classical legend Kishore Amonkar

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: “This is a great loss to the world of vocal music. Fortunately for us of the Sarod Ghar, we honoured Moghubai Kurdikar and Kishori Behn with our annual Haazif Ali Khan award. Her mother who was also her Guru was the disciple of the legendary Alladiya Khan Saab and the creator of the Jaipur Gharana. Kishoreji made classical vocal music interesting and appealing. She travelled all the way to Gwalior to receive our humble award. Kishoreji and I performed in many music festivals together. In some, she sang after I performed. In others she sand first. My performance followed. There was a never a question of any sense of competitiveness or rivalry .I feel the loss personally. She was my elder sister. May her soul rest in peace.”

Anoop Jalota: “She was a modern-day Tansen among the female classical vocalists of the country. The vacuum left by her loss can never be filled. The music world will remember Kishori Amonkarji forever. Two years ago our Jalota Foundation awarded her the Purushottam Lal Jalota award. It was our honour and privilege.”

Talat Aziz: “Another legendary classical doyen lost to the world of music! A great stalwart of the Jaipur Gharana who charted her own course. Established her own stamp of singing infused with emotion in the rigid framework of the khayaal Gayaki and a true virtuoso. Her repertoire was grand in its sweep including Khayal thumri bhajans and even film music. The world of classical music has lost an anmol ratan! May she rest in peace.”

Prasoon Joshi: “I feel fortunate that I grew up listening to Kishori ji. Her bageshwari aaj sahyo na jaye is just unparalleled. It’s an irreparable loss for the world of music. She was a pure genius, every rendition of hers is unique. In fact I often used to feel after her performance that you never listen to the same Kishori ji twice she never repeated herself.”