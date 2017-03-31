Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot quite a few years ago and have been living a happy married life. Recently Kiran Rao gave an interview to a popular magazine where she talks about being married to the perfectionist Khan, Aamir. But before the said magazine hits stands, we give you a sneak peak of a few things she has to say about Aamir Khan.

1. Aamir Khan cannot change but he is versatile

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-1

2. If Aamir cries over a script it doesn’t mean he will act in it

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-2

3. Aamir’s choice is what makes his cinema

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-3

4. Aamir Khan is a deep sleeper

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-4

5. Aamir’s relationship with his valet Amose

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-5

6. Aamir and Amose have water fights

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-6

7. Bathing isn’t important to Aamir

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-7

8. Aamir has days for indulgence

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-8

9. Aamir and his saint like patience

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-9

10. Films Aamir and Kiran watch together

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-10

11. Aamir favourite clothes are torn

Kiran Rao reveals lesser known facts about her husband Aamir Khan-11

 

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the release date of Bhoomi averting the clash with Aamir Khan news

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the release…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra turns choreographer for Aamir Khan…

OMG! Aamir Khan sings Marathi song Apsara Aali during a TV show

OMG! Aamir Khan sings Marathi song Apsara Aali…

Aamir Khan

BREAKING SCOOP: Netflix offers Rs. 120 cr. deal…

Aamir

REVEALED: Details of Aamir Khan’s 40 minute role…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification