HOT: Poonam Pandey teases fans with the picture of her...

Earlier this week, controversy’s favourite child Poonam Pandey released a sizzling hot video on her youtube channel wishing her fans and followers a very happy and indeed colourful Holi. If that wasn’t all, in the run up to the release of the video, the model turned actress kept her fans updated with literally drool worthy images.

Now doing it yet again, Poonam Pandey took to Instagram sharing yet another teaser image of something new. Posting an image of her derriere on her social networking handle, Pandey wrote, “Morning everyone!! Trying few things for my new shoot! How is it??”

While from the looks of the image, we guess it will be yet another hot and of course raunchy video Poonam Pandey is hinting at. For now we can’t help but wait for the same to release.