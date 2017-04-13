“Dad why are you so undiplomatic?” – Sonakshi Sinha

ByFaridoon Shahryar
Sonakshi Sinha is playing a Journalist in her forthcoming film Noor. Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar played a fun segment Journo Noor Haazir Ho with Sonakshi during a video interview recently. When asked if she had to interview the following people, what are the questions that she will ask them? Let’s find out what Sonaskhi had to say. Don’t forget to watch the video.

Shatrughan Sinha
Why is he so diplomatic in life? There is just no diplomacy.

Salman Khan
How he still finds the same zeal for his work after being in the industry for so many years?

Akshay Kumar
I will ask him the secret to his fitness.

