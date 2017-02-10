Check out: Sushant Singh Rajput blows kisses on the sets of Raabta

While everyone is aware of the success story of MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput has moved on to his forthcoming films. Though he had kick started his next with Kriti Sanon titled Raabta last year, the final touches is still remaining and the actor is wrapping up the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput was recently spotted in his elements on the sets of the film, shooting for a song sequence in Amritsar. In order to greet his fans, the actor was seen blowing flying kisses instead of dancing. However, his co-star Kriti Sanon seemed to be missing from the scene. However, the details of the song in question are being kept under wraps.

Besides Punjab, Raabta has been extensively shot in Budapest and Mauritius. The film, we hear, will see Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon some adrenaline pumping stunts. It marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan and it will also have Deepika Padukone doing a song cameo on the popular Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan number ‘Raabta’ from Agent Vinod.