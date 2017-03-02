Check out: Shraddha Kapoor kicks off her birthday week with pre-celebrations with her family

Shraddha Kapoor finally got some time off from her busy work schedule to spend some time with family. And what better way to get the entire family together by kicking off her birthday week.

Shraddha Kapoor, who will turn 30 on March 3, had a pre-birthday party with her family before her trip to Europe with her girl gang. She shared a photo with everyone including her father Shakti Kapoor, mom Shivangi Kolhapure, brother Siddhanth Kapoor, aunts Padmini and Tejaswini Kohlapure and captioned it, “Early birthday celebration with the family before I leave tonight!!! Best times!!!!!”

After the weekend in Europe, Shraddha Kapoor will resume shooting for Haseena Parkar’s biopic titled Haseena. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will tell the story of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister and also stars her brother Siddhant Kapoor.