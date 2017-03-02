Check out: Shraddha Kapoor kicks off her birthday week with pre-celebrations with her family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Shraddha

Shraddha Kapoor finally got some time off from her busy work schedule to spend some time with family. And what better way to get the entire family together by kicking off her birthday week.

Shraddha Kapoor, who will turn 30 on March 3, had a pre-birthday party with her family before her trip to Europe with her girl gang. She shared a photo with everyone including her father Shakti Kapoor, mom Shivangi Kolhapure, brother Siddhanth Kapoor, aunts Padmini and Tejaswini  Kohlapure and captioned it, “Early birthday celebration with the family before I leave tonight!!! Best times!!!!!”

After the weekend in Europe, Shraddha Kapoor will resume shooting for Haseena Parkar’s biopic titled Haseena. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will tell the story of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister and also stars her brother Siddhant Kapoor.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Shraddha Kapoor

Guess where Shraddha Kapoor is heading to on her…

Varun1

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor condemn the attack…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Shraddha Kapoor's film Haseena to be screened first for the Parkar family

Shraddha Kapoor’s film Haseena to be…

Half Girlfriend

Balaji goes international for Half Girlfriend,…

Shraddha to play Aamir

Shraddha Kapoor to play Aamir Khan’s love…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification