Check out: Parineeti Chopra’s debut song ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ puts the Golmaal cast to sleep

After almost two year hiatus and tremendous physical tranformation, Parineeti Chopra will finally be back on the big screens with YRF’s Meri Pyaari Bindu. Starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chorpra will be seen in a different avatar in her upcoming romance drama.

Parineeti Chopra is also making her singing debut with the film. The first song ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ was launched today and the actress is pretty darn excited about it. The song has been composed by music duo Sachin-Jigar. As Parineeti is currently shooting for Golmaal Again, she took some break from the shoot to check out her music video.

Not just that, the men of Golmaal too supported their co-star but in their funny way. Ajay Devgn shared a photo from the sets of the film stating that an excited Parineeti had watched her own video of the 12th time and made them do the same as well. Pretending to sleep, the photo features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever and director Rohit Shetty. Ajay captioned the photo, “This is the 10th time today we are being forced to see #MaanaKeHumYaarNahi, but still loving it! Great job @ParineetiChopra!” Parineeti responded to them by saying, “Hahahha such mean boys. love you all.”

Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu will show Parineeti Chopra as Bindu, an aspiring singer. It is slated to release on May 12, 2017.

