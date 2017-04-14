Check out: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks royal in a special photoshoot on a cruise

Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed work and is currently in Dubai. Earlier this week, the actress attended the couture show of her Pakistani fashion designer friend, Faraz Manan.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted doing a photoshoot on a cruise. She was hosted by team Asiana as she did a photoshoot for the magazine. In one of the photos, she looked royal in a marsala off shoulder couture gown. The intricate gold embroidery work was fantastic. She wore a statement-making neck-piece with hair half up and half down in soft curls. She is also seen in a white dress and posing alongside crew members of the cruise in a black dress.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s production venture Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.