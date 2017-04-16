Check out Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput throw a wild birthday bash for Drive director Tarun Mansukhani

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput throw a wild birthday bash for Drive director Tarun Mansukhani (1)

The audience always wants to see fresh pair create magic with their chemistry on big screen. One of the newest pairs to share screen space will be Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar‘s next production titled Drive. The film is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput throw a wild birthday bash for Drive director Tarun Mansukhani (2)

It has only been few days since the cast and crew wrapped up the first schedule of the film. After the schedule wrap up, they had a special celebrations. It turns out that Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani and costume designer Samidha Wangnoo threw a secret birthday bash for Tarun Mansukhani as he turned 42 on April 16. The celebrations included Drive lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput who posed for some craziest pictures with the birthday boy and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput throw a wild birthday bash for Drive director Tarun Mansukhani (3)

Tarun Mansukhani shared some wild moments from the bash and captioned it, “A BIGGGGGGGGG THANK YOU to my three hosts – @samidha_w @jacquelinef143 and @kayozeirani for having this surprise party for me. I just wish you’ll were as good at keeping it a surprise!!!”

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput throw a wild birthday bash for Drive director Tarun Mansukhani (4)

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru’s action adventure film Reload alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Judwaa 2. Sushant Singh Rajput, on the other hand, will be seen with Kirti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan invites you to be a part of Judwaa 2. Here’s how.

Varun Dhawan invites you to be a part of Judwaa…

Anu Malik to recreate

WOW! Anu Malik to recreate ‘Oonchi Hai Building’…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification