Check out Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput throw a wild birthday bash for Drive director Tarun Mansukhani

The audience always wants to see fresh pair create magic with their chemistry on big screen. One of the newest pairs to share screen space will be Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar‘s next production titled Drive. The film is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani.

It has only been few days since the cast and crew wrapped up the first schedule of the film. After the schedule wrap up, they had a special celebrations. It turns out that Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani and costume designer Samidha Wangnoo threw a secret birthday bash for Tarun Mansukhani as he turned 42 on April 16. The celebrations included Drive lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput who posed for some craziest pictures with the birthday boy and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Tarun Mansukhani shared some wild moments from the bash and captioned it, “A BIGGGGGGGGG THANK YOU to my three hosts – @samidha_w @jacquelinef143 and @kayozeirani for having this surprise party for me. I just wish you’ll were as good at keeping it a surprise!!!”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru’s action adventure film Reload alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Judwaa 2. Sushant Singh Rajput, on the other hand, will be seen with Kirti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta.