Check out: Hrithik Roshan’s fan moment with Sachin Tendulkar

There are times when not just fans but even celebrities get star struck meeting other celebrities. Something similar happened with Hrithik Roshan earlier this morning, who had a fan moment meeting cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Hrithik Roshan, whose film Kaabil released a week ago, is continuing the film promotions around the country. The actor was heading to Kochi for the promotions when he bumped into the master blaster at the airport. An excited Hrithik shared a photo with Sachin while he missed his co-star Yami Gautam. He captioned it, “Rohan Bhatnagar with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt thank u for ur wishes 4 kaabil. Missing you Su @yamigautam.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil is a love story of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam which later turns into a revenge saga.