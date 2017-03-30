Check out: Anupam Kher reunites with his on-screen son Russell Peters in Mumbai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Anupam Kher reunites with his on-screen son Russell Peters in Mumbai 1

Anupam Kher recently reunited with ace stand-up comedian Russell Peters in Mumbai. Russell Peters is currently in India for some of his stand up specials and also shooting for his mini series. On Wednesday, Anupam Kher and Rusell Peters met for brunch. Along with Russell, came the cast and crew of their upcoming mini-series, The Indian Detective. He shared some photographs from their reunion and wrote, “Wonderful to reconnect with @therealrussellp, Cast, Crew & d director of #TheIndianDetective series @sandymoustache in Mumbai.:) #Stanley.”

Besides being good friends, Anupam Kher and Russell Peters are also starring in a mini-series called The Indian Detective in which he is playing Russell’s father. The comedy drama also stars Daniel DeSanto and Khalil Kathrada. The series will star Peters as a Toronto cop who unexpectedly finds himself investigating a murder in his parents’ Indian homeland. Last month, Anupam Kher wrapped the shooting of the series in Cape Town.

Anupam Kher reunites with his on-screen son Russell Peters in Mumbai 2

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana that is releasing on March 31, 2017. Besides this, he is also starring in Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet- Ek Prem Katha.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Revealed Akshay Kumar is much more than just a cameo in Naam Shabana

Revealed: Akshay Kumar is much more than just a…

Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu

Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot…

Sushant Singh Rajput to meet real RAW agents for his film Romeo Akbar Walter

Sushant Singh Rajput to meet real RAW agents for…

Akshay Kumar Vs Shah Rukh Khan Akshay's Toilet – Ek Prem Katha to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's next on Independence Day weekend

Akshay Kumar Vs Shah Rukh Khan: Akshay’s…

Rajinikanth to play a dwarf in 2.0

Like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to play a dwarf…

Kunal Kapoor to join the cast of the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold news

Kunal Kapoor to join the cast of the Akshay Kumar…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification