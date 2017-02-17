Check out: Amy Jackson joins Salman Khan for Being Human ad campaign

Amy Jackson, who recently wrapped up shooting for the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, has come onboard to join another superstar for an advertisement. On Thursday, Amy Jackson joined Salman Khan as the ambassador to shoot for a new ad campaign for his clothing line, Being Human

Salman and Amy together filmed the commercial at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. According to a source, Amy is the new face of the Being Human brand’s clothing line. As both of them always wanted to work together but didn’t a get chance before, she grabbed the opportunity to shoot opposite Salman. Amy started shooting around at 11 am completing the first round of portfolio shoot. Later, she was joined by Salman and then they filmed the couple shots. Amy shared a lovely picture from the sets with Salman and wrote, “So happy to be a part of the new @bebeinghuman campaign @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Although Salman and Amy had never had a chance to share screen space, she did star in his production Freaky Ali last year. Besides this, Salman recently wrapped up Kabir Khan‘s Tubelight.