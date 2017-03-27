Check out: Alia Bhatt gets kisses from her young fans

A couple of weeks back, one saw the release of the Shashank Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film saw the cute pairing of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Even after a couple of weeks, the film is doing good business at the Box-Office.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt, who is known for her effervescence as much as her stellar performances in her films, recently attended ‘Strut – The Dancemakers’ Masterclass’. Alia, who is known to be extremely fond of children, wasted no time to put on her dancing shoes and started dancing with the children.

These days, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film titled Dragon. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor being paired opposite Alia Bhatt.