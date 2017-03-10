Check out: Aditi Rao Hydari is spring-ready on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari is spring-ready on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Bride

Aditi Rao Hydari is welcoming the season of spring on the cover picture of the March edition of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar Bride.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks regal, boho and is spring ready in a green ensemble Anarkali dress which is designed by the designer Ridhi Mehra. The magazine’s tagline reads, “Flower Girl: The Fresh-Faced Boho Bride”. The cover story has been titled as “Spring in her step: Aditi Rao Hydari.”

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen next in Mani Ratnam‘s Kaatru Veliyidai opposite southern star Karthi. She will also be seen in Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Sanjay Dutt to sign Torbaz based on suicide bombers

Sanjay Dutt to commence work on Torbaz after…

Sanjay Dutt for Bhoomi

Shooting with Sanjay Dutt for Bhoomi resumed in…

Shoot of Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi stalled due to crowd

Shoot of Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi stalled due to…

Ranbir

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor travels by public transport to…

sidhant

Sidhant Gupta paired opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in…

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness about drug…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification