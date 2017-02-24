Bollywood lashes out on Pahlaj Nihalani after CBFC refuses to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha

Time and again, audience has questioned the way the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified movies with unnecessary cuts. Now, the latest film to hit a road block is filmmaker Prakash Jha’s upcoming production Lipstick Under my Burkha starring Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah.

CBFC has refused to certify the film stating that the film is ‘lady- oriented.’ A photo was shared on the film’s twitter handle which was a letter received from CBFC listing the reasons for denial of certificate. One of the reasons was the idea of women dealing with their sexual fantasies, besides the usual conventional bans on sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography. Yet another guideline was that the film might be a sensitive issue amongst a particular section of the society

However, the director of the film, Alankrita Shrivastava has refused to give up and has asserted that she will continue to fight for it. She wrote, “Ironic. Film wins gender equality award gets NO certificate.” She also has been retweeting tweets of the people who are condemning the decision and are supporting their team.

In a statement, she said that this decision was an assault on women’s rights. She added that for too long the popular narrative has perpetuated patriarchy by objectifying women or minimising their role in a narrative. According to her, a film like Lipstick Under My Burkha challenges and that dominant narrative is being attacked because it presents a female point of view. Lastly, she added that the real issue has been the systematic suppression of women’s voices and the throttling of freedom of expression.

While Prakash Jha has faced his fair share of problems with CBFC, this is the first time his film probably won’t get a theatrical release. The film has won the Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the Spirit of Asia prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

On the other hand, the Bollywood fraternity has come out in support of the film and are openly condemning the decision.

Below is the reason CBFC listed for denying #LipstickUnderMyBurkha a release. Keep your barf bag ready.. pic.twitter.com/NFO42sRJIb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 23, 2017





Thank you for all your support for #LipstickUnderMyBurkha against this ridiculous regressiveness. We won’t be silenced. #CensorTheCensors pic.twitter.com/sBSSbx5FRy — ???? Under My Burkha (@LipstickMovie) February 23, 2017





‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, with a fantastic trailer, already won an award on Gender Equality at @MumbaiFilmFest. https://t.co/XFmoijqAIj — वरुण (@varungrover) February 23, 2017

It’s time CBFC stops being an embarrassment to the nation. https://t.co/pcjn7eaM5L — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) February 23, 2017





Dear @NihalaniPahlaj Sir. When our “censor board”, (inspired by a cold-war spy-movie?) does silly things, India looks bad, worldwide. https://t.co/jILlZVKrc9 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 23, 2017

My Sincere ???????? to CBFC for refusing to Certify Prakash Jha’s #LipstickUnderMyBurkha You prove we are a million years behind Stone Age. pic.twitter.com/JYUI6GvJA2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomined) February 23, 2017





“Lipstick Under My Burkha”,an award winning film directed by Alankrita Shrivastav refused a Certificate for these unfathomable reasons ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/QZwi3yhTCn — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 23, 2017