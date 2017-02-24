Bollywood lashes out on Pahlaj Nihalani after CBFC refuses to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Lipstick Under my Burkha

Time and again, audience has questioned the way the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified movies with unnecessary cuts. Now, the latest film to hit a road block is filmmaker Prakash Jha’s upcoming production Lipstick Under my Burkha starring Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah.

CBFC has refused to certify the film stating that the film is ‘lady- oriented.’ A photo was shared on the film’s twitter handle which was a letter received from CBFC listing the reasons for denial of certificate. One of the reasons was the idea of women dealing with their sexual fantasies, besides the usual conventional bans on sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography. Yet another guideline was that the film might be a sensitive issue amongst a particular section of the society

However, the director of the film, Alankrita Shrivastava has refused to give up and has asserted that she will continue to fight for it. She wrote, “Ironic. Film wins gender equality award gets NO certificate.” She also has been retweeting tweets of the people who are condemning the decision and are supporting their team.

In a statement, she said that this decision was an assault on women’s rights. She added that for too long the popular narrative has perpetuated patriarchy by objectifying women or minimising their role in a narrative. According to her, a film like Lipstick Under My Burkha challenges and that dominant narrative is being attacked because it presents a female point of view. Lastly, she added that the real issue has been the systematic suppression of women’s voices and the throttling of freedom of expression.

While Prakash Jha has faced his fair share of problems with CBFC, this is the first time his film probably won’t get a theatrical release. The film has won the Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the Spirit of Asia prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

On the other hand, the Bollywood fraternity has come out in support of the film and are openly condemning the decision.

 





Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Prakash Jha breaks silence after CBFC refuses to release his film Lipstick Under My Burkha news

Prakash Jha breaks silence after CBFC refuses to…

Rangoon (19)

Rangoon re-edited to feel slicker, 70 changes…

JoLLy LLB 2 (8)

Court orders cuts in Jolly LLB 2, producers…

The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack gets ‘UA’ with 2 verbal cuts, no…

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 news

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay…

CBFC to The Ghazi Attack

Don’t tamper with history, says CBFC to The…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification