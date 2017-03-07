Box Office Territory-wise break up of Commando 2 – Day 3

The Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 released last week on Friday. After opening to decent response in theatres the film has been doing rather well in mass dominated sectors and single screens.
In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Commando 2 on day 3 of its release while breaking the same into a territory wise chart to better understand the markets where the film performed better.
Though the film follows a similar route as its predecessor Commando, the sequel directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Shah, has not quite achieved what the first film did. However, looking at the collections of Commando 2, the territory of Mumbai make up for approximately 31.66% of the film’s total collections, while the Delhi UP sector comes in second making up for 15.51% of the total collections.
Interestingly, when compared to the collections on Day 2, certain sectors like Mumbai, Bengal, Mysore, Orissa, Assam and other mass dominated regions have witnessed a growth in collections on Day 3.
Territory-wise breakup for Commando 2 – Day 3
|Territories
|Collections (INR Cr.)
|%age breakup
|Mumbai
|1.96
|31.66%
|Delhi U.P.
|0.96
|15.51%
|Punjab
|0.5
|8.08%
|CP
|0.37
|5.98%
|Nizam Andhra
|0.35
|5.65%
|Bengal
|0.33
|5.33%
|Rajasthan
|0.28
|4.52%
|CI
|0.29
|4.68%
|Bihar
|0.22
|3.55%
|Mysore
|0.22
|3.55%
|Orissa
|0.15
|2.42%
|Assam
|0.19
|3.07%
|Tamil Nadu & Kerala
|0.3
|4.85%
|Tamil and Telugu version
|0.05
|0.81%
|Nepal
|0.02
|0.32%
|TOTAL
|6.19