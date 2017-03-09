Box Office: Rangoon Day 14 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rangoon Day 14 in overseas

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.

In the overseas markets, it has collected approx. 1.65 mil. USD at the close of the second weekend.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 14 (Thursday).

Australia box office
254 USD [Rs. 16,930] from 4 screens

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to celebrate Sunita Kapoor’s 60th birthday news

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to…

Vivek Oberoi gifts new house to acid attack survivor on Women’s Day news

Vivek Oberoi gifts new house to acid attack…

Katrina Kaif injured on the set of Jagga Jasoos, will no longer perform at Zee Cine Awards news

Katrina Kaif injured on the set of Jagga…

Farhan Akhtar to address students at the ‘LSE SU India Forum 2017’news

Farhan Akhtar to address students at the…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father admitted in hospital-1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father admitted in…

Javed Akhtar to defend Sadat Hasan Manto in reel life news

Javed Akhtar to defend Sadat Hasan Manto in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification