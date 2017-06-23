Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh’s Super Singh collects 9.43 cr in week 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Super Singh (2)

The Punjabi film Super Singh starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Anurah Singh released a week back. The film which follows the story of a carefree village boy from Punjab, living in Montreal, whose life changes after he unknowingly gets super powers and then embarks on a journey that helps him discover the true meaning of love, life, courage, sacrifice, responsibility, culture, family and above all his true inner self and his role in the world, opened on a good note on its release.

In fact Super Singh despite being a Punjabi film thus limiting its accessibility to the masses across the country managed to rake in Rs. 4.94 cr over its opening weekend. Post this over the ensuing weekdays as well the film continued to hold strong despite the limited reach. Now at the close of its first week in theatres the film has managed a total collection of Rs. 9.43 cr which given its premise is rather good.

Super Singh Box office at a glance:

Friday – Rs. 1.80 cr

Saturday – Rs. 2.05 cr

Sunday – Rs. 1.90 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.10 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 95 lakhs

Wednesday – Rs. 90 lakhs

Thursday – Rs. 73 lakhs

Total – Rs. 9.43 cr

